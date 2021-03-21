Everton fans react to Joao Virginia display vs Manchester City

Saikat
Joao Virginia

Everton were beaten by ‘best in the word’ Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Toffees lost 2-0 against Pep Guardiola’s side at Goodison Park.


Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne broke Everton’s resistance and kept their hopes for the quadruple alive.

Everton created very few chances, but they were defensively very solid. City found it hard to break Everton’s well-marshalled defence, but the introduction of Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne made a huge difference.

Gudogan headed in with six minutes remaining after Aymeric Laporte’s shot was tipped onto the bar before De Bruyne added a second in the 90th minute.

The likes of Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina did really well, but one player who impressed on the night was Joao Virginia.

The 21-year-old, who made only his second senior start with Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen missing through injury, produced some spectacular saves during the match.

In the second half, he scrambled down to tip a Raheem Sterling effort around his left post.

Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Virginia’s display after the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

With this defeat, Everton’s cup run is over, and they must focus on finishing the league strongly. While a top-four finish looks difficult at the moment, Everton must aim to secure a European position at least.

In other news, Everton are interested in signing Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.