Everton fans react to Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s injury update

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been sidelined with an injury until the end of this year.
The Premier League outfit have confirmed that the midfielder has undergone a surgery on a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle, which will keep him out of action for around three months.
The 24-year-old joined the Toffees this summer and he was expected to replace Gueye in the starting lineup.
Gbamin’s Everton career has had a rough start and it will be interesting to see how he performs on his return.
The midfielder is expected to return to action towards the end of January and he might need a few more weeks to regain his sharpness.
Furthermore, he will be performing in a new league and he might need time to adapt.
It will be interesting to see what happens during the January transfer window now. Everton should look to bring in another midfielder when the window reopens.
Delph has had injury issues since joining the Blues as well.
The Everton fans have reacted to the update on social media. Here are some of the reactions.
Joke of a club,really is
— Elliot🦑 (@ElliotB1878) October 16, 2019
When I thought our luck couldn’t get any worse
— Jamie Foster (@Jamiefoster1878) October 16, 2019
More good news from the club that never fails to disappoint
— A9Blue (@A9blue) October 16, 2019
Announce relegation
— jb #JokerSquad 🤡 🇭🇰 (@jbonnxr) October 16, 2019
Good to see we replaced McCarthy and not Gana
— Nath (@Nath_Godfrey) October 16, 2019
Gutted for the lad. Hope when he returns the new manager gives him a chance #efc
— Simon Currie (@sicurrie) October 16, 2019