Everton fans react to Jamie Carragher’s comments on Financial Fair Play

The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports to overturn Manchester City’s two-year ban from the Champions League has divided opinions.

The Etihad Stadium outfit were initially banned from Europe for allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules, but they have since been declared innocent.





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher isn’t a fan of FFP and he reckons it is hindering traditional big clubs such as Everton from investing heavily in the transfer market.

Clubs aren’t allowed to spend more than they earn so as to prevent them from potentially going bankrupt, but that has only allowed the rich sides to invest heavily.

Carragher believes the FFP is preventing the Goodison Park outfit and co. from having a squad capable of winning silverware and challenging the heavyweights.

Do you agree with @Carra23 Evertonians?

“I have never been a big believer in FFP in that I don’t want to see the same clubs, year in and year out, going for the Premier League. I think City coming in, in the last decade, and taking Chelsea and Manchester United out of the way, and being the dominant force of the last decade, has been a good thing for football,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“When Chelsea came in and almost broke up the Arsenal and Manchester United domination, it was good. I hope Everton are allowed to invest more, Newcastle if the Saudi takeover happens, so more teams are involved who have actually, genuine hope and chance of doing things at the top end of the Premier League.

“What are the supporters supposed to do? Expect, for the rest of their lives, that their team will finish 10th, 11th and never win a trophy? Teams like Everton, who are a huge club in this country, have gone 25 years without a trophy. Without investment, Man City would’ve gone longer without a trophy. I’d like to see trophies spread around and that could only happen if teams get investment.”

Everton fans love what the former Liverpool star has said, and here is how some of them have reacted to his comments on Twitter:

Fair point I think, when someone comes along and breaks the "top 4" the big wigs get there back up and dont like it, so if someone like City owners bought Bournmouth for example they would only be allowed 50m per season as FFP but the "top 4" can spend 500m how is that fair 🤷🏼‍♂️

Wow, absolutely spot on that. Current system is rigged for the ones already at the table.

The Sky Sports pundit grew up supporting Everton with his family prior to joining the Liverpool academy.

Throwback to a young @Carra23 in 1996 talking about his beloved Everton after signing for Liverpool

Despite his Reds connection, Carragher clearly still has a soft spot for the Blues, and the fans admire that.

Everton majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri has invested heavily in the transfer market over the last two summers as he looks to make the club a top-six side, and it is unknown if FFP has prevented him from doing more.

The rules could be relaxed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will be interesting to see how the club fare in the transfer market going forward.