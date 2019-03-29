Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to interest in Patrik Schick

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Patrik Schick.

Apparently, the player is valued at around £20.6m and Everton are keen on bringing him to the club.

Tuttomercatoweb adds that RB Leipzig are interested in the player as well and Roma might consider a loan move as well if they do not get a reasonable offer.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can pull this off. Schick is very talented and he could be the striker the Toffees are crying out for.

Marco Silva needs a number nine and Schick could be ideal for them. He is still very young and he could develop into a star in future.

The young striker would be an upgrade on the likes of Cenk Tosun. He could partner Richarlison in attack next season. It would certainly improve Everton going forward.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

