Everton fans react to interest in Patrik Schick

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Patrik Schick.
Apparently, the player is valued at around £20.6m and Everton are keen on bringing him to the club.
Tuttomercatoweb adds that RB Leipzig are interested in the player as well and Roma might consider a loan move as well if they do not get a reasonable offer.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can pull this off. Schick is very talented and he could be the striker the Toffees are crying out for.
Marco Silva needs a number nine and Schick could be ideal for them. He is still very young and he could develop into a star in future.
The young striker would be an upgrade on the likes of Cenk Tosun. He could partner Richarlison in attack next season. It would certainly improve Everton going forward.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
He’s quality. I rated Digne before we bought him and I rate Shick. Hope we get him!
— Leigh Parry (@Leigh_R_Parry) March 29, 2019
Would do this all day long. Looked great at sampdoria
— steve doyle (@toffee5000) March 28, 2019
Smart buy.
— Lazar Gehrig (@LazarGehrig) March 28, 2019
Very good player so naturally it’s gonna be bullshit
— Paul Parr (@Paul_Parr_1989) March 28, 2019
Wouldn’t mind that being true, especially a loan deal, but it’s from Italian sources so no doubt bollocks….
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) March 28, 2019