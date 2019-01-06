Everton fans react to Idrissa Gueye’s performance vs Lincoln City

Everton picked up a 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup yesterday.
The Toffees secured their place in the next round of the competition thanks to goals from Ademola Lookman and Bernard.
Both players scored within the first 14 minutes to put the home side 2-0 up.
Lincoln did well to get back into the game on the 28th minute but the hosts held on to secure the win in the end.
Despite the win, Marco Silva won’t be too happy with the performance. With the kind of quality on show, Everton should have done a lot better.
The Toffees seemed sloppy at times and they could have been punished on another day.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the players and the performance in general.
The home crowd were not too happy with Idrissa Gueye’s performance against Lincoln yesterday. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder seemed wasteful and he lacked composure on the ball.
Against a better side, that could have been very costly for Everton.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance.
