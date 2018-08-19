Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Idrissa Gueye display vs Southampton

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Everton registered their first win of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign after winning 2-1 against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison gave Everton a healthy 2-0 at the break. Southampton staged a fightback in the second half and pulled one back through Danny Ings.

Overall, there were so many good performances but one player who has particularly impressed was midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The Senegal midfielder played both the games under Marco Silva, and the Everton boss has praised his performance as “amazing”. Everton fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Gana’s performance and many felt he was brilliant during the game.

The 28-year-old is a midfield engine and is gradually developing into a key player for Silva. He was defensively very solid, and made three tackles, three interceptions and two clearances during the game.

The Senegal midfielder also made 45 passes, and attempted two shots on goal with one being on target. He could have done better with his passing and distribution but Silva will be very happy with his defensive contribution.

Everton have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign, and the Toffees will be hoping to maintain that when they face Bournemouth in their next game.

