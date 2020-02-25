Everton fans react to Ibrahim Sangare transfer link

Everton and Marseille are reportedly keen to sign Ibrahim Sangare in the summer transfer window.
I’ve already covered the report here, so here’s bringing you some of the best reactions I found on the net. Scrap that. Basically, I checked the brilliant The Gwladys Street twitter account, and collated some of the most eye-catching reactions from the Toffees fans.
Sangare & Gabriel – go get it done @Everton that would be 2 quality additions
— Mike (@starch35) February 24, 2020
Get it done. Him and Gabriel and we are talking .
— Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) February 24, 2020
Don't you dare tease me
— LC (@LukeC692) February 24, 2020
Listen this kid is pure quality very like yaya toure if we pull this off we've got an unbelievable talent on our hands and still only 21,
— TheBlues (@gflan02) February 24, 2020
One Year left on his contract. Good deal there if conducted well.
— KO (@Kosborne2462) February 24, 2020
Get this lad in asap
— rachin (@efcrachinho) February 24, 2020
Sangare is indeed a mercurial young talent. At 22, he has represented the Ivory Coast national team five times already, and his ball-winning mentality and leadership skills at Toulouse have caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti.
Marseille have a better chance of luring him though as they can offer him Champions League football. However, if Everton secure Europa League qualification next season, the youngster could find hard to resist the temptation of playing in the Premier League as well.
Everton should make a move for him in the summer, no doubt. He is energetic, brings dynamism in the middle the park, and an ideal player (3.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game) to replenish the void left by Gana Gueye.
On top of that, he is young and will have resale value if he turns out to be a flop. Most importantly, Ancelotti is reportedly keen to sign him. It’s going to be an interesting summer.