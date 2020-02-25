Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Ibrahim Sangare transfer link

25 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton and Marseille are reportedly keen to sign Ibrahim Sangare in the summer transfer window.

Sangare is indeed a mercurial young talent. At 22, he has represented the Ivory Coast national team five times already, and his ball-winning mentality and leadership skills at Toulouse have caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti.

Sangare is indeed a mercurial young talent. At 22, he has represented the Ivory Coast national team five times already, and his ball-winning mentality and leadership skills at Toulouse have caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti.

Marseille have a better chance of luring him though as they can offer him Champions League football. However, if Everton secure Europa League qualification next season, the youngster could find hard to resist the temptation of playing in the Premier League as well.

Everton should make a move for him in the summer, no doubt. He is energetic, brings dynamism in the middle the park, and an ideal player (3.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game) to replenish the void left by Gana Gueye.

On top of that, he is young and will have resale value if he turns out to be a flop. Most importantly, Ancelotti is reportedly keen to sign him. It’s going to be an interesting summer.

