Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s display vs Bournemouth

Everton picked up a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier today.
Goals from Kurt Zouma and Calvert-Lewin ensured the three points for Marco Silva’s side.
The Toffees were in desperate need of a win and the fans will be pleased with the result. The Merseyside outfit should look to build on this and put together a winning run now.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performances of the players. They weren’t too impressed with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s display against the Cherries.
The attacking midfielder seemed off pace and he struggled to provide his side with the necessary creative from the heart of the midfield.
The £150k-a-week midfielder has been drifting in and out of games over the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his sharpness in the coming weeks.
On form, Sigurdsson is a top quality player and Everton fans will be expecting top class performances from him.
Here are some of the reactions to his display.
Sigurdsson will bag today but he’s played terrible here
— Jordan Burns (@jordanburns0712) January 13, 2019
Sigurdsson becoming an issue. For a 45m playmaker I expect more.
— 🇵🇹 FC Santo Domingo 🇧🇷 (@pf1878) January 13, 2019
Sigurdsson as been woeful, not at the races today at all
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) January 13, 2019
Sigurdsson ..I think it’s about time you stepped up to the plate and started to show some of your alleged class #EVEBOU
— Gordon Rooney (@gman211269) January 13, 2019
Sigurdsson does not seem himself. Not Just playing wise but mentality wise. Feel like something has defo happened
— Charlie Runkle (@EvertonianJamie) January 13, 2019
Siggurdson is absolutely awful, and has been for a while. If we play this side against Millwall we will get beat. We have no battlers in the midfield, apart from Gueye. Too many players are hiding.
— Joe Pierce (@JoePierce1940) January 13, 2019