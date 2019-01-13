Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s display vs Bournemouth

13 January, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton picked up a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier today.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Calvert-Lewin ensured the three points for Marco Silva’s side.

The Toffees were in desperate need of a win and the fans will be pleased with the result. The Merseyside outfit should look to build on this and put together a winning run now.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performances of the players. They weren’t too impressed with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s display against the Cherries.

The attacking midfielder seemed off pace and he struggled to provide his side with the necessary creative from the heart of the midfield.

The £150k-a-week midfielder has been drifting in and out of games over the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his sharpness in the coming weeks.

On form, Sigurdsson is a top quality player and Everton fans will be expecting top class performances from him.

Here are some of the reactions to his display.

