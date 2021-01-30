Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display vs Newcastle

By
John Blake
-
Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Callum Wilson scored two goals in the second half to earn all three points for the Magpies. It was also Newcastle’s first win in their last 12 games in all competitions.


It was a lacklustre effort from Everton and many fans heavily criticised Gylfi Sigurdsson for yet another shocking performance.

The 31-year-old started in midfield alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and played the full 90 minutes.

He attempted 54 passes, made two tackles and one interception during the game. However, he was largely anonymous and failed to influence the game from midfield.

Many Everton fans were left puzzled by Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to play him the entire game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

SL View: 

The Iceland international has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

He has a contract at the club until 2022, but the chances are slim that the Toffees will offer him a fresh deal to extend his stay.

The defeat is a blow to Everton’s European ambitions. They remain seventh in the league with 33 points, four points behind Liverpool.

However, the Toffees have a tough set of fixtures ahead of them in February, and they must pick up their form quickly.