Everton fans react to Greg O’Keeffe’s tweet on Jordan Pickford

Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti has said after the game that the defeat was unacceptable. The Toffees were comfortably beaten with some of the players putting in below-par efforts.


It is Everton’s heaviest loss since the restart of the Premier League and it leaves them 11th in the table.

Jordan Pickford was one of the players who came under criticism from the fans.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been very inconsistent this season, and once again he put in an erratic performance at Molineux.

He has made far too many mistakes this season over the course of the season, and many Everton fans are finding it hard to defend him further.

In almost every game, there seems to be an error or moment of panic with him.

In the second half when Daniel Podence cut inside from the right flank and hit his effort straight at Pickford, the Everton goalkeeper failed to collect it neatly.

The ball managed to get out of Pickford’s grip and roll agonisingly towards the line before he scrambled to get a hand on it.

No goal was conceded, and his reaction to the incident was criticised by the Athletic journalist Greg O’Keeffe.

Many Everton fans feel that he should be replaced by Ancelotti this summer. Here are some of the selected tweets: