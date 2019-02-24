Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Gerard Deulofeu’s social media post

Everton fans react to Gerard Deulofeu’s social media post

24 February, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford


Watford picked up a stunning 5-1 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League this week.

Gerard Deulofeu scored a hattrick for the away side and Troy Deeney grabbed a brace.

The former Everton winger was unplayable against Neil Warnock’s side and he will be delighted to have scored his first ever hattrick in the Premier League.

Deulofeu has impressed with Watford this season and one has to wonder whether it was the right decision from Everton to let him go.

The 24-year-old winger sent out a message to the Watford fans on social media after the game and surprisingly it attracted a lot of attention from the Everton fans as well.

The Toffees faithful took to Twitter to drool over his performance against Cardiff City. It seems that some them really rate him highly and they would have kept him at the club for the long haul.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Deulofeu’s social media post from earlier.

 

Alan Pardew comments on Pochettino's confrontation with Mike Dean
Chris Sutton claims Brendan Rodgers could leave for Leicester

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com