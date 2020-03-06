Everton fans react to Gabriel Magalhaes transfer link

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Gabriel Magalhaes.
According to reports from The Independent, the Toffees are in talks to sign the highly-rated centre-back from Lille in the summer transfer window.
The Brazilian defender was offered to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, while several other Premier League clubs also maintained an interest in the 22-year-old.
The report claims that Everton, who were also interested in signing him in January, are now leading the race for his signature as talks between representatives and the club have taken place this week.
Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avia in 2016 for just £1.5m. He has emerged as a key player for the French club, and featured in six Champions League games this season.
He has a contract at the club till 2023. However, Lille will allow him to leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer, reported to be in the region of £25-30m.
Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to sign a central defender in the summer transfer window, and it seems the Italian has earmarked the Brazilian as a potential next signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Be a great signing this
— Adam Jones (@Adam_EFC_1998) March 5, 2020
Yes please. Young, reasonable wages and not a lot of money considering today's market. Koulibaly would have more quality but would cost a heck of a lot more in both aspects Transfer fee and salary. Gabriel would improve under The Don and could prove a shrewd investment.
— Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) March 5, 2020
That is a steal.
— Clay L-C (@CLCburner) March 6, 2020
Good Signing if and when it happens
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) March 5, 2020
I get he’s in high demand but why are we grabbing our fourth CB when he we need at least 2 in the MF and probably a winger
— Garrison S. Ball (@GarrisonBall423) March 5, 2020