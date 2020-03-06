Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Gabriel Magalhaes transfer link

6 March, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to reports from The Independent, the Toffees are in talks to sign the highly-rated centre-back from Lille in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian defender was offered to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, while several other Premier League clubs also maintained an interest in the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Everton, who were also interested in signing him in January, are now leading the race for his signature as talks between representatives and the club have taken place this week.

Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avia in 2016 for just £1.5m. He has emerged as a key player for the French club, and featured in six Champions League games this season.

He has a contract at the club till 2023. However, Lille will allow him to leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer, reported to be in the region of £25-30m.

Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to sign a central defender in the summer transfer window, and it seems the Italian has earmarked the Brazilian as a potential next signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:

