Everton fans react to Fikayo Tomori transfer link

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to reports after the Toffees have been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Toffees are interested in signing Tomori on loan. Carlo Ancelotti is waiting to see if the Blues are willing to loan out the defender.


Everton are looking to bolster their defence this summer. Last season, they conceded 56 goals in the Premier League, and needless to say, Ancelotti wants to add depth in that region.

The Toffees have earmarked Tomori as an option, but they are yet to find out whether Lampard would be willing to send him on loan.

Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Rennes are also interested in signing the young defender. But Everton have a good chance of landing him. In fact, Chelsea would be encouraged to send him to Everton keeping in mind that Kurt Zouma did well very well on loan at Goodison Park in 2018.

Tomori would be a good signing for the Toffees. He is young, quick, comfortable on the ball and possesses a very good passing range.

The Toffees were also interested in signing Gabriel but it seems the Brazilian is heading towards joining rivals Arsenal instead.