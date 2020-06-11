Everton fans react to Fabian Delph’s injury blow

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could miss next week’s Merseyside Derby.

As per reports, the £80,000-a-week midfielder has picked up a muscle strain and he will return to training next week.





It is likely that Delph will be lacking in match fitness even if he recovers in time for the game against Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti’s team copes in his absence.

Everton will be hoping to delay Liverpool’s title party with a good result at home. The Reds need two more wins to clinch a long-awaited title.

If City lose their next game, Liverpool might be able to clinch the title at Goodison Park and the Toffees will be desperate to avoid that situation.

As for Delph, he has proven to be a good signing for Everton when he has been fit. He will be hoping to get over his injury problem quickly and help the Toffees finish the season strongly.

Everton will be hoping to challenge for the European places next season and Ancelotti must look to build his side’s momentum and confidence from now.

The gap between this and the next season is likely to be very short and Everton should treat their remaining games as pre-season preparations for the next campaign.

Here is what the Everton fans tweeted after Delph’s injury blow.

We are cursed — tyler (@tylerfraney) June 11, 2020

No words. — Dave Upton (@DavidUp66668649) June 11, 2020

Anyone fit at present ?? — Kevin (@KevinHodnett2) June 11, 2020

Such a massive blow, dont know how we will cope — Lèon.F ◢ ◤ (@lfwilliamson17) June 11, 2020