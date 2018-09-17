Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display vs West Ham

17 September, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton fans aren’t too happy with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display from yesterday.

The highly-rated forward started in place of the suspended Richarlison and he failed to provide his side with width or penetration.

Everton were beaten 3-1 by West Ham United at home and the 21-year-old was heavily criticised on Twitter for his performance.

There is no doubt that Calvert-Lewin had a poor game yesterday but to lash out at him is perhaps a bit harsh. He is still a very young player who has impressed in the past. The fans need to be patient with him. The young forward has scored 3 goals in 5 games this season.

Everton should have signed another striker in the summer and their decision to rely on Tosun and Richarlison for the goals could be a bit of a problem.

The likes of Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson and Bernard just don’t score enough goals collectively.

It will be interesting to see whether Silva moves for another forward in January.

Here are some of the reactions to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display.

 

