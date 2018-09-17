Everton fans react to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display vs West Ham

Everton fans aren’t too happy with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display from yesterday.
The highly-rated forward started in place of the suspended Richarlison and he failed to provide his side with width or penetration.
Everton were beaten 3-1 by West Ham United at home and the 21-year-old was heavily criticised on Twitter for his performance.
There is no doubt that Calvert-Lewin had a poor game yesterday but to lash out at him is perhaps a bit harsh. He is still a very young player who has impressed in the past. The fans need to be patient with him. The young forward has scored 3 goals in 5 games this season.
Everton should have signed another striker in the summer and their decision to rely on Tosun and Richarlison for the goals could be a bit of a problem.
The likes of Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson and Bernard just don’t score enough goals collectively.
It will be interesting to see whether Silva moves for another forward in January.
Here are some of the reactions to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display.
If ever a striker was destined to score 6 goals in a season, it’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) September 16, 2018
I am sick to death of Calvert-Lewin. Championship Footballer
— Charlie Runkle (@EvertonianJamie) September 16, 2018
This is not knee jerk, this is something I’ve witnessed with some for quite some time based on today’s team
Holgate- not good enough
Gueye- not good enough
Schneiderlin-not good enough
Tosun- not good enough
Calvert Lewin- not good enough
Niasse-not good enough
— Baz (@Barry1878) September 16, 2018
Kenny not good enough. Holgate’s head fell off second half. Gueye very sloppy. Sigurdsson anonymous until moving a little deeper and even then not very effective. Tosun lacking pace and quality. Do not talk to me about Calvert-Lewin.
— Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) September 16, 2018
We need a striker badly in January..
Tosun is very low on confidence, Calvert lewin is not a good finisher and niasse is just shite.
— ForeverEverton (@ForeverEverton0) September 16, 2018
The fact Everton have spent about £200m in 2 years and yet I’m currently watching a strike partnership of Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has surely gotta go down as one of life’s great mysteries
— Richard Evans (@RichEvans104) September 16, 2018
Sitting here thinking about it, We got out played by the worst side in the league 😂, Can’t wait till Richarlison is back next week, n hopefully Gomes n Mina r fit, Calvert lewin is utter shite
— Tom (@Tom99EFC_) September 16, 2018
I dont get this calvert lewin playing on the wing he offers fuck all there what are these managers seeing that i dont see
— Jason redshaw (@Jasonredshaw4) September 16, 2018
Calvert Lewin hasn’t got a clue sometimes
— BlueTony (@BlueTone80) September 16, 2018