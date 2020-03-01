Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Dominic Calvert-Lewin display vs Manchester United

1 March, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an early goal to give Everton a dream start. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season under Carlo Ancelotti, and scored his fifth goal in his last six games.

The young striker has now taken his goal tally to 13 in the Premier League this season, and many Everton fans have praised him heavily on social networking site Twitter. It was his eighth goal in 10 Premier League games.

Calvert-Lewin thought he had scored the winner right at the death but had a late goal ruled out for offside as Sigurdsson layed off in front of De Gea.

Blow for Everton

Everton’s form has improved since Ancelotti’s arrival, but they are now without a win in their last two games.

The Toffees are aiming to book a place in Europe next season, but now find themselves five points behind Wolves who defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 today.

Everton will face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

