Everton fans react to Dominic Calvert-Lewin display vs Manchester United

Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an early goal to give Everton a dream start. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season under Carlo Ancelotti, and scored his fifth goal in his last six games.
The young striker has now taken his goal tally to 13 in the Premier League this season, and many Everton fans have praised him heavily on social networking site Twitter. It was his eighth goal in 10 Premier League games.
Calvert-Lewin thought he had scored the winner right at the death but had a late goal ruled out for offside as Sigurdsson layed off in front of De Gea. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Everton fans:
Calvert-Lewin btw. The lad is an absolute monster now. Touch, speed, strength, awareness, goals. It’s all there currently #EFC
— Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) March 1, 2020
Calvert-Lewin is getting better and better and better #EFC
— Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) March 1, 2020
Regardless of the nonsense at the end, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now a very good footballer. #EFC
— Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) March 1, 2020
Calvert-Lewin has been outstanding all around today. #EFC
— Rob Vera (@TheRobVera) March 1, 2020
Calvert-Lewin has now scored the same amount of goals in the Premier League, 13, as both Richarlison and Sigurdsson managed last season.
Everton have ten more games after Manchester United, meaning 20 goals could really be on the cards for DCL. #efc
— Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) March 1, 2020
Tom Davies appreciation tweet:
Thought the kid was excellent today. Calvert Lewin MOTM for his tireless running and Baines also excellent. That Bruno Fernandes is some player. Need to beat Chelsea and the Shite now to have any real ambitions for Europe. #UTFT #EFC #FuckVAR
— GazRicho1878 (@fatwap73) March 1, 2020
Blow for Everton
Everton’s form has improved since Ancelotti’s arrival, but they are now without a win in their last two games.
The Toffees are aiming to book a place in Europe next season, but now find themselves five points behind Wolves who defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 today.
Everton will face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.