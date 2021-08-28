Everton fans react to Demarai Gray display vs Brighton

Everton registered their first away of the 2021-22 campaign after beating Brighton 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Toffees have now extended their unbeaten run, and produced a classy display to secure all three points.

Summer signing Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort in the first half, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal of the campaign from the spot.

Brazilian forward Richarlison wanted to take the penalty but skipper Seamus Coleman insisted that it should be given Calvert-Lewin.

Coleman, who won the penalty after he was brought down by Brighton substitute Joel Veltman, convinced Richarlison to hand over the ball to Calvert-Lewin, who scored from 12 yards out.

The likes of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure were superb in the middle of the park, as they controlled the game nicely.

However, it is the performance of Gray that has excited the Everton fan base.

The Toffees signed Gray from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year deal for a fee understood to be £1.7m. The 25-year-old’s contract includes the option for a fourth year, and many are already saying that he is proving to be a bargain signing of the summer.

Gray, who scored against Leeds in the last game, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the game. Here are some of the selected tweets from Everton fans on Twitter:

Demarai Gray was absolutely excellent again today, Doucouré and Allan controlled the midfield and the entire back line remained strong all afternoon! Great win that! COME ON EVERTON! 💪🏻💙 #EFC #COYB — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) August 28, 2021

Great away win! I thought Allan was outstanding today. Gray showed flashes of brilliance & Doucoure is clearly up for it in an attacking sense, haven’t seen him make so many runs up to the attacking third! Up the toffees! Another good weekend! 💙 #EFC — Andrei Kanchelskis Jr (@AAKanchelskis) August 28, 2021

Allan and Doucoure were brilliant today. Gray is a joy to watch, too. Keane with his best performance of the season by a mile. Only negative was DCL going off hurt. Hope it's nothing too serious. #EFC #COYB — Casey Shea (@SheaVedIce) August 28, 2021

Gray is proving to be a real bargain what a coup #efc — Stephen Haselden (@stephenh95) August 28, 2021

Huge win for us going into the international break and a performance to go with it. Gray impressive again. #EFC 👏🏻 — Gregor Allan (@gregorallan9) August 28, 2021

✅ Gray sensational once again

✅ Allan masterclass

✅ Calvert-Lewin another goal

✅ 7 points out of 3 games

✅ Unbeaten run continuous What a performance 💙 #EFC — The-Toffees (@thetoffees_com) August 28, 2021

