Everton fans react to Demarai Gray display vs Brighton

By
Saikat
-
Demarai Gray

Everton registered their first away of the 2021-22 campaign after beating Brighton 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Toffees have now extended their unbeaten run, and produced a classy display to secure all three points.

Summer signing Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort in the first half, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third goal of the campaign from the spot.

Brazilian forward Richarlison wanted to take the penalty but skipper Seamus Coleman insisted that it should be given Calvert-Lewin.

Coleman, who won the penalty after he was brought down by Brighton substitute Joel Veltman, convinced Richarlison to hand over the ball to Calvert-Lewin, who scored from 12 yards out.

The likes of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure were superb in the middle of the park, as they controlled the game nicely.

However, it is the performance of Gray that has excited the Everton fan base.

The Toffees signed Gray from Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year deal for a fee understood to be £1.7m. The 25-year-old’s contract includes the option for a fourth year, and many are already saying that he is proving to be a bargain signing of the summer.

Gray, who scored against Leeds in the last game, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the game. Here are some of the selected tweets from Everton fans on Twitter:

