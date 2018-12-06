Everton fans react to Coleman’s display vs Newcastle

Everton were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last night.
Salomon Rondon gave the visitors an early lead in the first half and Richarlison scored to level things up for the home side.
Everton had the chances to go ahead in the game but the likes of Walcott failed to convert. Newcastle could have taken the lead once again but Pickford did well to deny Yedlin.
In the end, a draw was probably a fair result given the performance of the two teams.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance after the game. The Toffees didn’t seem too pleased with Seamus Coleman’s display.
The Everton full back was quite poor and it will be interesting to see if Silva decides to replace him in the near future.
Coleman has been regressing for a while now and he is simply not the player he used to be. Everton must seriously look at an alternative in January or the summer.
Here are some of the reactions to Coleman’s display.
I’m still pissed off at Coleman and Mina’s amateur defending for their goal
— Josh Kellett (@joshjkellett) December 5, 2018
Seamus Coleman is utter dogshite
— owen (@owenshaw1878) December 5, 2018
Sad to see but seamus Coleman is finished.. 😭
— Benj Winstanley (@benjwinstanley) December 5, 2018
Watching Seamus Coleman’s brain scramble for ideas when he’s on the ball is both funny and painful
— Keith (@EFCKeith) December 5, 2018
Seamus Coleman is a shit cunt
— Aaron Drummond (@AaronDrumm) December 5, 2018
Just gonna pretend Coleman and Walcott don’t exist, can’t take the pair of them anymore so we’ll just play with 9 men from now on
— ✖️ (@Joe96__) December 5, 2018