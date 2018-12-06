Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Coleman’s display vs Newcastle

Everton fans react to Coleman’s display vs Newcastle

6 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last night.

Salomon Rondon gave the visitors an early lead in the first half and Richarlison scored to level things up for the home side.

Everton had the chances to go ahead in the game but the likes of Walcott failed to convert. Newcastle could have taken the lead once again but Pickford did well to deny Yedlin.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result given the performance of the two teams.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance after the game. The Toffees didn’t seem too pleased with Seamus Coleman’s display.

The Everton full back was quite poor and it will be interesting to see if Silva decides to replace him in the near future.

Coleman has been regressing for a while now and he is simply not the player he used to be. Everton must seriously look at an alternative in January or the summer.

Here are some of the reactions to Coleman’s display.

Newcastle fans react to Manquillo's display vs Everton
Wolves fans react to Morgan Gibbs-White's display vs Chelsea

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com