Everton fans react to Chris Smalling transfer link

20 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a potential summer move for Chris Smalling.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Talksport), Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Smalling in the summer transfer window.

The 31-times capped England central defender is a vastly experienced player. Smalling joined the Red Devils in 2010 from Fulham, and has played over 320 games in all competitions.

He joined Serie A outfit AS Roma last summer on loan from Manchester United, and has done reasonably well.

The two-time Premier League winner has impressed with a string of commanding displays at the back for the Italian club and now has been targeted by both Spurs and Everton.

However, many Everton fans feel that he won’t be a good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Roma are keen to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.

Smalling is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans and could be sold in the summer. He has a contract at the Old Trafford club till 2022, and the club values him at around £16.5million.

