Everton fans react to Chris Smalling transfer link

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a potential summer move for Chris Smalling.
According to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport (h/t Talksport), Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Smalling in the summer transfer window.
The 31-times capped England central defender is a vastly experienced player. Smalling joined the Red Devils in 2010 from Fulham, and has played over 320 games in all competitions.
He joined Serie A outfit AS Roma last summer on loan from Manchester United, and has done reasonably well.
The two-time Premier League winner has impressed with a string of commanding displays at the back for the Italian club and now has been targeted by both Spurs and Everton.
However, many Everton fans feel that he won’t be a good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
No
— Owen (@efcdoyley) February 18, 2020
Nooooooo please god just NO
— BILLO (@POPEYETOM1) February 18, 2020
Hmmm not impressed
— steve Jones (@skjones505) February 18, 2020
Can’t see it another Delph style not worth it transfer
— Snaypious (@R3v3rs3Fl) February 18, 2020
No. Now, how about going back in for Zouma?
— TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) February 18, 2020
I dont think they have , that's the worst rumour I've ever seen
— The Street End! Block GT7 Row R (@andyc192) February 18, 2020
Give him Pienaar’s old shirt we’d never know the difference.
— Simm Minogue (@simm_minogue) February 19, 2020
Roma are keen to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.
Smalling is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans and could be sold in the summer. He has a contract at the Old Trafford club till 2022, and the club values him at around £16.5million.