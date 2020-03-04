Everton fans react to Cenk Tosun’s injury update

According to reports from The Athletic, Cenk Tosun could be out of action till the end of the season.
The 28-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace from Everton on loan during the January transfer window, has suffered a ‘potentially serious knee injury’ in training.
The Turkey international has managed only one goal (scored on his debut in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City) for the Eagles since joining the club.
Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tosun’s injury after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Who pays the wages while he's on the table?
— Keenan Mull 🏴 🇮🇪 (@_Scunner_) March 3, 2020
@robsalathiel defo going to be with us for another year 🙄
— Jay (@JayShelley89) March 3, 2020
Hope Palace pays he’s wages whilst he’s out.
— Michael Keating (@MkeatingMichael) March 3, 2020
FFS ….
— Jim Cannon (@EvilMonkey1701) March 3, 2020
I think this fella is just happy to retire on this contract with us
— Blue (@WilcockMichael) March 3, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Never want to hear one of our players could be out injured for a length of time even though the lad is out on loan.
— Peter Papadopoulos (@PeterPapadopo11) March 4, 2020
Hope he recovers quick, doesn't look like he'll get sold now unfortunately
— matthew (@matthewcsbg) March 3, 2020
We. Are. Cursed.
— Peter Morris (@petermorris1878) March 3, 2020
They broke it they keep it
— simon read (@simonread1976) March 4, 2020
Tosun’s future at Everton
The former Besiktas striker has struggled at Everton since he made the move to the Premier League club in the January transfer window of 2018.
Tosun is way down the pecking order at Everton and probably he is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s long-term plans.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as the club’s first-choice striker and he is firing all cylinders with 15 goals already to his name.
Richarlison, primarily an attacking midfielder, has been used up front in a 4-4-2 system. Ancelotti also has Moise Kean as another option in the forward department.
Palace have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season by paying a fee of £20 million, and it remains to be seen whether they opt for that route. In fact, depending on the severity of the injury, the loan may simply be cancelled.