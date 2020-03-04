Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Cenk Tosun’s injury update

Everton fans react to Cenk Tosun’s injury update

4 March, 2020 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton

According to reports from The Athletic, Cenk Tosun could be out of action till the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace from Everton on loan during the January transfer window, has suffered a ‘potentially serious knee injury’ in training.

The Turkey international has managed only one goal (scored on his debut in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City) for the Eagles since joining the club.

Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tosun’s injury after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Tosun’s future at Everton 

The former Besiktas striker has struggled at Everton since he made the move to the Premier League club in the January transfer window of 2018.

Tosun is way down the pecking order at Everton and probably he is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s long-term plans.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as the club’s first-choice striker and he is firing all cylinders with 15 goals already to his name.

Richarlison, primarily an attacking midfielder, has been used up front in a 4-4-2 system. Ancelotti also has Moise Kean as another option in the forward department.

Palace have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season by paying a fee of £20 million, and it remains to be seen whether they opt for that route. In fact, depending on the severity of the injury, the loan may simply be cancelled.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com