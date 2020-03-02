Everton fans react to Carlo Ancelotti’s post-match comments

Everton failed to win for the second game in a row after they managed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the opening goal for the Toffees. United levelled through January signing Bruno Fernandes in the first half.
Both the sides created some good chances in the second half, and Everton thought they had picked up all three points but Calvert-Lewin had a late goal ruled out for offside.
Carlo Ancelotti confronted the referee and he was shown a red card after the final whistle. The Everton boss said that he simply asked for an explanation after the game, and feels that there was a misunderstanding.
The former Real Madrid boss has insisted that he didn’t disrespect the referee and that it was a difficult decision.
Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ancelotti’s post-match comments. Many feel that it was a harsh decision and managers often get away with no punishment for aggressive behaviour towards the ref.
The Red Devils extended their unbeaten run to eight games and remain fifth, while Everton find themselves at 11th in the table.