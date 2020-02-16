Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to ‘brilliant news’ on Andre Gomes

Everton fans react to ‘brilliant news’ on Andre Gomes

16 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Everton were not in action during the weekend but the latest update from the club on Twitter have lifted the mood of the Toffees fans.

The club arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly at Finch Farm this afternoon where Andre Gomes took part for the first time since he suffered a horrific injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old suffered a fractured dislocation to his ankle while playing against Spurs in November during a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Gomes has played the full 60 minutes of an 11-a-side match at the club’s training complex, and has made the latest step in his recovery from injury.

The club has confirmed that he will continue to train with the first-team ahead of Everton’s clash against Arsenal next weekend.

Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and needless to say, they were overjoyed. Here are some of the selected tweets:

It was earlier feared that Gomes would miss the rest of the season after a challenge involving Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. The former Barcelona midfielder underwent surgery on his right ankle and his recovery has been much quicker than expected.

Everton find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle fans react to reports regarding Adam Armstrong
Report: Burnley striker Matej Vydra had agreed terms to join Rangers in January

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com