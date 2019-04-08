Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Bernard’s display vs Arsenal

Everton fans react to Bernard’s display vs Arsenal

8 April, 2019


Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League yesterday.

Marco Silva’s men put in a fantastic display and they could have won comfortably if they had converted their chances.

There were quite a few impressive displays from the home team but Brazilian winger Bernard seems to be in great form right now.

He was very impressive in the last game as well and he terrified the Arsenal defence throughout the game.

Bernard’s pace, flair and close control caused all sorts of problems for the away team and he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself. The winger had a good chance to score when he was one on one with Leno.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was signed on a free transfer at the start of the season and he has managed to impress with his performances so far. The fans seem quite happy with his displays.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the winger’s performance against Arsenal yesterday.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

