Everton fans react to Arkadiusz Milik transfer link

2 April, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours
Arkadiusz Milik

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti should be looking to bolster his strike department this summer despite the impressive form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin has impressed heavily under the Italian boss, but Ancelotti needs depth in that area. Moise Kean has failed to impress since his big-money move from Juventus, while Cenk Tosun’s future probably lies away from Goodison Park. Richarlison has been used upfront but the Brazilian is best used playing on the wide left.

It seems Ancelotti is looking to reunite with Polish striker, Arkadiusz Milik, and many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction.

Ancelotti worked with Milik during his stint with Napoli. The 26-year-old striker has netted 12 goals this season, and it seems Everton are keen to sign him. According to Area Napoli, the Serie A outfit are demanding a fee in the region of £44 million, but the Toffees are only willing to pay just over £30 million for his signature.

Many Everton fans feel that Milik would be a good signing for the club, while there are others who feel the money could be best used elsewhere. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Everton could face tough competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Polish international.

With Ancelotti at the helm, it seems the Toffees are looking to make the best use of the Italian market, as they have been linked with a move for Ciro Immobile as well.

