Everton fans react to Arkadiusz Milik transfer link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti should be looking to bolster his strike department this summer despite the impressive form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Calvert-Lewin has impressed heavily under the Italian boss, but Ancelotti needs depth in that area. Moise Kean has failed to impress since his big-money move from Juventus, while Cenk Tosun’s future probably lies away from Goodison Park. Richarlison has been used upfront but the Brazilian is best used playing on the wide left.
It seems Ancelotti is looking to reunite with Polish striker, Arkadiusz Milik, and many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction.
Ancelotti worked with Milik during his stint with Napoli. The 26-year-old striker has netted 12 goals this season, and it seems Everton are keen to sign him. According to Area Napoli, the Serie A outfit are demanding a fee in the region of £44 million, but the Toffees are only willing to pay just over £30 million for his signature.
Many Everton fans feel that Milik would be a good signing for the club, while there are others who feel the money could be best used elsewhere. Here are some of the selected tweets:
This doesn't add up..
— MPLS Toffee (@MPLS_Toffee) March 31, 2020
Better sign Mertens for free
— Christophe (@ChrisNSNO1878) March 31, 2020
Calvert lewin is doing a perfectly good job its our midfield than needs strengthening.
— TRUE BLUE (@KianBuckley11) March 31, 2020
Screams everton this, blow 40m on unproven shite but when a good player pops up we low ball it and some small team like wolves or arsenal pop up and get him we lose out
— Roro™ (@Nodarmy) March 31, 2020
He’s not that good
— Rob (@patto196648) March 31, 2020
Go for it
— Fifasavedmylife (@fifasavedmylife) March 31, 2020
He’d be an immense signing imo, a top quality goal scorer
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) March 31, 2020
Ill say just buy a creative mid and put richi on right and get lozano put him on left finally in the up front use DCL and Kean thats enough we would be fighting in the top 4
— Dhevesh (@Dhevesh7) March 31, 2020
Everton could face tough competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Polish international.
With Ancelotti at the helm, it seems the Toffees are looking to make the best use of the Italian market, as they have been linked with a move for Ciro Immobile as well.