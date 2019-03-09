Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ tweet

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has sent out a message on his social media account and the fans have responded to it.
The Portuguese midfielder’s tweet read:
I 👀 you! @Everton pic.twitter.com/e40rVrKRai
— André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 8, 2019
Everton fans are now urging the midfielder to join the club permanently next season.
The 25-year-old Barcelona ace is on loan at Goodison Park right now and he has managed to impress for Marco Silva’s side.
Despite a recent dip in form, he has shown enough to convince the fans. Everton were missing a creative player like him in the central midfield.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a deal with the Spanish giants for Gomes’ permanent move now.
He is unlikely to get a first-team chance at Camp Nou next year and therefore a move to Everton would be ideal.
He has already settled in at Everton and he can finally focus on his football without having to worry about his future.
Here is what the Everton fans had to say to the player in response to his tweet.
Just hope i 👀 you next season at everton still 😂
— Paul H (@PHanratty23) March 8, 2019
And hope we 👀 you still in that blue shirt next season too!!! 🤞🏼💙💙
— Sarah ⚽️💙 (@BlueSarah1878) March 8, 2019
Hi Lad I see you too, joining us to win some trophies 🏆 and European football Nil Satis Nisi Optimum
— Chris Grayson (@chrisgrayson999) March 8, 2019
Sign that contract and we’ll see you for a long time @aftgomes! This club loves you you’re part of it and it will always be part of you that’s @Everton those who understand need no explination…… #NSNO
— Paul Houlihan (@PabsH77) March 8, 2019
See that contract, then sign it
— Paul Parr (@Paul_Parr_1989) March 8, 2019
Hi Andre, Me and my mate @JonOwenss are big fans of yours. Really hope to see you at Everton next season, Jon was absolutely devastated he missed out on the hug a thon lol. Big up respect ✊ from the mighty blues.
— Alex Hosker (@Alexhosker) March 8, 2019
Stay at Everton please. It feels so huge of a positive vibe and environment for you. 💪🏼❤️❤️
— Shoaib Ahmed (@shoaibjahan2052) March 8, 2019
Just hope we see you sign that contract next
— $LENDERMAN🥀 (@EFCMatthew) March 8, 2019