Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ message on Twitter

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is yet to play for his new club but the Portuguese international has resumed training.
The on-loan Barcelona midfielder arrived with an injury and he is still recovering from it.
It seems that the player will return to action mid-September, after the international break.
Everton’s Yerry Mina and Gomes out for three more weeks, says Marco Silva | @AHunterGuardian https://t.co/4OA8iqLPCy
— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) August 23, 2018
Gomes took to Twitter to send out a message to the Everton fans last night. His message implied that he is closing in on full fitness and he should be back in action soon.
💙 Almost there 💪🏼👊🏼 #COYB #EFC https://t.co/4WkIz2zK12
— André Gomes (@aftgomes) August 23, 2018
The Portuguese playmaker struggled to make his mark at Barcelona and he will be looking to resurrect his career at Goodison Park now. If he can regain his form and confidence, he could be a real asset for Marco Silva this season.
Furthermore, he is unlikely to have a future at Barcelona and therefore Everton would have a good chance of signing him permanently if he manages to impress.
Meanwhile, Yerry Mina is out with an injury as well and the Colombian is expected to return next month.
Here are some of the best reactions to Gomes’ tweet from earlier.
