Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ display vs Chelsea

Everton picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last night.

The Toffees were desperate for a win after the poor display against Newcastle and the fans will be impressed with the performance.

Goals from Richarlison and Sigurdsson sealed the three points for Marco Silva’s side.

Meanwhile, this will be a massive blow for Chelsea in the top four race and it will be interesting to see how they recover from this one.

Everton players put in a very impressive display against Maurizio Sarri’s men yesterday but there were a couple of disappointments.

Despite showing his ability against Chelsea’s quality midfield, Andre Gomes never quite managed to hit top gear.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international has been underperforming for weeks and he will need to get back to his best soon.

The on-loan midfielder started the season very well but his form has dipped ever since.

Everton fans weren’t too impressed with his display and some of them have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

