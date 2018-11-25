Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ display vs Cardiff

Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ display vs Cardiff

25 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton picked up an impressive win over Cardiff City in the Premier League yesterday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal of the game for the Toffees and Marco Silva will be delighted with his side’s performance in the Premier League so far.

Everton are currently sixth in the table and if they can finish the season in top six, it will have been a successful campaign.

The Toffees fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance against Cardiff and they seemed particularly impressed with Andre Gomes’ display.

The Portuguese midfielder seems to have adapted to English football really well and if he continues to play like this, he could be a star for Everton during the second half of the season.

The Toffees might just sign him on a permanent deal next summer if things go according to plan.

Everton were missing a creator at the centre of the park and Gomes has plugged that gap efficiently so far.

Here are some of the best reactions to his performance.

 

 

Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Wolves' Conor Coady
Brown ‘doing really well’ and ‘will be in the squad’ to face Rosenborg

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com