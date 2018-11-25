Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’ display vs Cardiff

Everton picked up an impressive win over Cardiff City in the Premier League yesterday.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal of the game for the Toffees and Marco Silva will be delighted with his side’s performance in the Premier League so far.
Everton are currently sixth in the table and if they can finish the season in top six, it will have been a successful campaign.
The Toffees fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance against Cardiff and they seemed particularly impressed with Andre Gomes’ display.
The Portuguese midfielder seems to have adapted to English football really well and if he continues to play like this, he could be a star for Everton during the second half of the season.
The Toffees might just sign him on a permanent deal next summer if things go according to plan.
Everton were missing a creator at the centre of the park and Gomes has plugged that gap efficiently so far.
Here are some of the best reactions to his performance.
Not sure if Andre Gomes or Zinedine Zidane.
— Gyorgi (@TweetGyorgi) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes is the best player on the pitch by a country mile here, what a signing he’s proving to be
— Adam Jones (@Adam_Jones94) November 24, 2018
Was an absolute fucking pleasure to watch Andre Gomes play football this afternoon
— Macca (@Macca26efc) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes has been ludicrously good here. Above the level. How many times is Sigurdsson going to put Gunnarsson on his arse by the way lads?
— Charlie Runkle (@EvertonianJamie) November 24, 2018
Throw whatever it takes at Barcelona to get Andre Gomes permanently. He’s what we’ve been looking for over the past 5 years or so and we can’t afford to let him pass us by. Him and Gueye are some midfield pairing.
— Scott Morris (@Scott_MorrisEfc) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes is just different isn’t he. Just outstanding. #EFC
— Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes will control the derby pass it on
— JP (@jpcoogan81) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes is a work of art
— BABA ALI (@itzFresh_AA) November 24, 2018
Andre Gomes is schooling midfielders in the best league in the world. Someone that was a flop in farmers league. Kai!
— Bowale (@Son_of_a_O) November 24, 2018