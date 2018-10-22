Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Ademola Lookman display vs Crystal Palace

Everton fans react to Ademola Lookman display vs Crystal Palace

22 October, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Everton secured their third win in a row in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite enjoying a lion share of possession and registering more shots, Everton failed to get a breakthrough till the 87th minute. Jordan Pickford saved one penalty in the second half to keep Everton alive in the game.

Marco Silva made some big decisions and his substitutions paid dividends in the end. Two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun sealed the tie in Everton’s favour, while Ademola Lookman grabbed an assist as well.

Lookman took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer. Bundesliga club RB Leipzig made several attempts to sign him, but Silva was adamant to keep hold of him.

Although he has played 54 minutes of Premier League football, the Everton boss rates him very highly. And after his latest performance, Lookman can expect to get more game time in the near future.

Everton fans have praised him highly, and many feel his involvement had a game changing effect on the result.

