Everton fans react to Ademola Lookman display vs Crystal Palace

Everton secured their third win in a row in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.
Despite enjoying a lion share of possession and registering more shots, Everton failed to get a breakthrough till the 87th minute. Jordan Pickford saved one penalty in the second half to keep Everton alive in the game.
Marco Silva made some big decisions and his substitutions paid dividends in the end. Two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun sealed the tie in Everton’s favour, while Ademola Lookman grabbed an assist as well.
Lookman took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction.
Big big win today, fought until the end! 3 points and an assist 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #EFC💙 pic.twitter.com/imFzkeywa0
— Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) October 21, 2018
The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer. Bundesliga club RB Leipzig made several attempts to sign him, but Silva was adamant to keep hold of him.
Although he has played 54 minutes of Premier League football, the Everton boss rates him very highly. And after his latest performance, Lookman can expect to get more game time in the near future.
Everton fans have praised him highly, and many feel his involvement had a game changing effect on the result.
Fantastic assist, Ademola! Keep working hard! 🙌
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 21, 2018
Stay at this club and become a legend
— Adam (@_A_W_9_9_) October 21, 2018
Great ball in. You have potential to be a great player for this club. Keep working hard and your time will come 💙
— Jenny (@Jennyefc1982) October 21, 2018
Quality when u come on ! Keep that attitude, us fans will love u
— Gasballs (@Gazgasballs) October 21, 2018
Absolutely class performance and what a ball for your assist. Keep it going lad 💪🏽
— Matt ♿️ (@Matt_S_1982) October 21, 2018
Game changer. You can be an Everton legend. Believe in yourself and in the group.
— CheGuava (@CheGuava99) October 21, 2018