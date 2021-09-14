Everton fans react to Abdoulaye Doucoure display vs Burnley

By
Saikat
-
Everton fan reaction

Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the season after winning against Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday night in the Premier League.

The Toffees came from behind to win 3-1 against the Clarets, with goals coming from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Many Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the performance of Abdoulaye Doucoure who was outstanding on the night.

The former Watford midfielder provided the killer pass for Gray in the build-up to the third goal. He also got a chance to score in the first half as well.

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, reacted to the superb pass from Doucoure on Twitter. He wrote:

The 28-year-old has been absolutely brilliant this season under Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard has given him the liberty to join up the attack and he is relishing the new box-to-box role.

Here are some of the reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter:

Doucoure was impressive last season under Carlo Ancelotti but where he has really improved is in his final output. This season, he has managed one goal and three assists already.

He made one shot and two key passes during the game. At the same time, he had put in his customary defensive shifts, managing two tackles and three interceptions.

As a result of this win, Everton have now jumped to fourth in the table, sharing the same points with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Read: Harvey Elliott defends Pascal Struijk 