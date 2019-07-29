Everton fans react as Moise Kean and Wilfried Zaha start following each other on Instagram

Everton are looking to make quality additions to their attack this summer, and have already been linked with Juventus striker Moise Kean and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
Securing the services of both will definitely boost the Toffees’ top-seven chances this season given their huge qualities in the final third, but it remains to be seen if the Goodison Park outfit can pull off such moves.
Zaha and Kean have got some Everton fans on Instagram and Twitter buzzing, though, following their latest activities on the former.
IT HAPPENED AGAIN pic.twitter.com/NWSnnf7AuL
— simply EFC (@simplyEFC) July 28, 2019
Both players have started following each other on the social media platform, and some Evertonians believe it could be a hint that they would be playing for the club together when the new Premier League season kicks off.
Here is how they reacted on Twitter:
— 🦍𝕍𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒 𝕘𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒 🦍🌊 (@AlphaAlien2) July 28, 2019
— Aziz (@toffee_man1) July 28, 2019
This has been me for 2 days pic.twitter.com/G85YG0ZywQ
— Neil McAdam (@NeilMcAdam9) July 28, 2019
— Mark Pendleton (@sunscreemer) July 28, 2019
Accounts run by their agents no doubt. If the two of them have the desire they'd actually be a brilliant front 3 with Richarlison. It'd be a good move for them and us.
— Neil Shanahan (@neil_shanahan) July 29, 2019
Haha could be on. 2 good signings tbf
— Mark Lumley (@maizemonk) July 28, 2019
— Leigh Parry (@Leigh_R_Parry) July 28, 2019
Kean and Zaha are both Ivorians – although the Juve striker was born in Italy to Ivorian parents – and that could be the reason why they are following each other on Instagram.
However, that they decided to do so just recently and amidst the Everton links have got fans wondering.
While Kean’s move to Goodison Park appears to be getting closer by the hour, the move for Zaha could be off as Palace are reportedly no longer willing to let him leave Selhurst Park with the summer transfer window a few days away from shutting.