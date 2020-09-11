Everton fans react as Leighton Baines takes up new role

Everton have confirmed today that Leighton Baines has returned to the club to take up a new role, along with David Unsworth.

Both Unsworth and Baines are arguably two of the finest defenders in Everton’s history, and they are taking on new, prominent roles at the Club’s USM Finch Farm training headquarters.





The Toffees have made ‘exciting’ changes to the club’s player development structure where Unsworth has become the club’s new Director of Academy.

Baines, who retired at the end of last season, re-joins the club in a new coaching role.

Unsworth will take on his new position whilst continuing as manager of the Club’s Under-23s.

The additional role for Unsworth will allow him to bring all of the teams below the senior men’s squad into one management structure. As a result, it will provide a smooth pathway through the Academy and into the First team.

Many Everton fans are thrilled with the latest update for the club and have expressed their reaction on social networking site Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:

I'm sure Baines will take over the reigns from Carlo in some years whenever he leaves. Looking forward 👍 — Gov (@GovEFC) September 11, 2020

Marcel Brands is now doing what he does… incredible transfer business and building a future-proofed academy.

Hope people realise this is a long term project not we need to win it all this season. Club seems to be in the best shape it’s been for many years — RMP Light and Power (@rmplightpower) September 11, 2020

So happy to hear this news about Baines, he'll do amazing in this role😊🥰 — Faye (@Tinkerbella0719) September 11, 2020

Excellent news. Leighton is the perfect man to coach and lead our academy players! Well pleased with this. Glad your back! — Ken Murray (@KenMurray3004) September 11, 2020

Both heroes, and couldn’t be more pleased that the club has retained the services of the ultimate professional, Leighton. 👍 — porcelain horse (@triggerfishhead) September 11, 2020

Brilliant news glad to have Baines back at the club — Jonathan Lace (@LaceJonathan) September 11, 2020

Great stuff, good to see Leighton get a coaching role, the kids will learn loads. — Andy Forsyth (@Andy_Forsyth) September 11, 2020

Everton will travel to north London to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the season on Sunday.

The Toffees have done excellent transfer business so far, with Carlo Ancelotti using his pulling power to bring players like Allan, James Rodriguez, and Abdoulaye Doucoure at the Merseyside club.