Everton fans react as Crystal Palace agree deal for James McCarthy

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have agreed an £8 million deal for Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
The 28-year-old barely featured for the Toffees in recent years, managing just 17 Premier League appearances in his last three seasons.
The Republic of Ireland international suffered a double leg fracture in January 2018, but he is now fully fit.
Everton have depth in their midfield ranks, and McCarthy has become surplus to requirements at the club.
He failed to convince Marco Silva about a deserving regular place in the team, and now Everton have decided to offload him.
Newcastle United and Celtic had also shown interest in McCarthy but as it stands he is heading towards Crystal Palace instead.
Roy Hodgson was keen to sign him this summer as he wants to bolster his midfield. He is expected to travel to London on Wednesday for a medical ahead of signing a three-year contract.
Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Solid player, not a whiner, hope he stays healthy for you
— Gbmicah (@serenitynigh) August 7, 2019
If he can get his fitness fully back, will cover every blade of grass in the cause. Hope works out for all concerned…
— David Ashcroft (@bluedave65) August 6, 2019
Terrific when fit, hard working and keeps the ball moving.
Horrific injury when hitting a bit of form was rotten luck.
He’s not made the appearances he’d like due to silly niggling injuries. (and Gueye)
Good luck to the lad hope it works out well for him and you.
— Falcon Blues TV (@FalconBluesTV) August 7, 2019
Nothing but goood to say about James McCarthy. Outstanding first couple of years but got bad injury at Wolfsburg and then last seasons broken leg. Hope he can kick start his career at Palace linking up with his (almost) namesake.
— Trevor Edwards (@blackrodblue) August 6, 2019
When fit, he’s arguably one of our best midfielders. Look after him 👍🏻
— Everton Extra (@EvertonExtra) August 7, 2019
He’s a bruiser and puts in a shift, sad to see him leave… Needs to stay fit and you have a quality player 👌👌
— 🦍𝕍𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒 𝕘𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒 🦍 (@AlphaAlien2) August 7, 2019