Everton fans react as Crystal Palace agree deal for James McCarthy

7 August, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have agreed an £8 million deal for Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

The 28-year-old barely featured for the Toffees in recent years, managing just 17 Premier League appearances in his last three seasons.

The Republic of Ireland international suffered a double leg fracture in January 2018, but he is now fully fit.

Everton have depth in their midfield ranks, and McCarthy has become surplus to requirements at the club.

He failed to convince Marco Silva about a deserving regular place in the team, and now Everton have decided to offload him.

Newcastle United and Celtic had also shown interest in McCarthy but as it stands he is heading towards Crystal Palace instead.

Roy Hodgson was keen to sign him this summer as he wants to bolster his midfield. He is expected to travel to London on Wednesday for a medical ahead of signing a three-year contract.

Many Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

