Everton fans react as club willing to sell Mason Holgate

5 August, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Everton fans feel that the club should keep hold of Mason Holgate. And if they intend to sell him, it should be well over £8m.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Holgate before the end of the transfer window.

Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United are all keen to sign the 22-year-old centre-back who is also capable of filling the right-back role if needed.

Everton are reluctant to sell him permanently but they could be tempted to do business if any potential club comes up with a £8million offer.

Many Everton fans feel that the club should not consider offloading him as the youngster could be a decent back-up option.

Moreover, given how inflated the market is, Holgate is certainly worth more than the price quoted. There are some who feel that he is not good enough for the first team and that the club should take the money.

Holgate was on-loan at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship during the second half of last season.

