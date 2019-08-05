Everton fans react as club willing to sell Mason Holgate

Many Everton fans feel that the club should keep hold of Mason Holgate. And if they intend to sell him, it should be well over £8m.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Holgate before the end of the transfer window.
Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United are all keen to sign the 22-year-old centre-back who is also capable of filling the right-back role if needed.
Everton are reluctant to sell him permanently but they could be tempted to do business if any potential club comes up with a £8million offer.
Many Everton fans feel that the club should not consider offloading him as the youngster could be a decent back-up option.
Moreover, given how inflated the market is, Holgate is certainly worth more than the price quoted. There are some who feel that he is not good enough for the first team and that the club should take the money.
Seems where selling all our young english players before they develop.
Moshiri wants foregin players as they contribute to more shirt sales than the English ones.
— Tommy Vercetti (@EfcTone) August 4, 2019
8m too low in this climate
— Rdj1878 (@Rdj1878) August 4, 2019
What’s the point of selling him for 8m….the lads not been given a proper chance
— Pete (@pimperelli7) August 4, 2019
Could be a decent backup
— EFC JOSH 🏴 #FreeZouma (@EvertonFCjosh) August 4, 2019
Makes no sense to start the season with just 3 center backs. Mina has biscuit legs, can’t rely on him.
— Just a toffee named (@AviweLavig) August 5, 2019
only sell if a right back and centre back comes in
— 💉 (@ftbl_jared) August 4, 2019
Holgate was on-loan at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship during the second half of last season.