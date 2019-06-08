Everton fans react as club confirm Ashley Williams will leave this summer

Welsh centre-back Ashley Williams is set to leave Goodison Park at the end of the month when his Everton contract expires.
The 34-year-old arrived from Swansea City in the summer of 2016 for £12 million on a three-year contract.
Williams featured in 36 league games in his first season and in 24 in 2017-18, making a total of 73 appearances before leaving for Stoke City on loan last summer.
The Wales international featured in 37 games for the Potters, but that wasn’t enough to earn him a new deal at Everton, with manager Marco Silva fully convinced he doesn’t fit into his plans.
A lot of the Everton fans are pleased to see the back of Williams given the many errors he committed during his time at the club, and here is how some of them reacted to the official announcement on Twitter:
it's like a new signing.
— Rachael Cotgrave (@bluegirl1878) June 7, 2019
What a day to be alive
— Colly (@EoinKavanagh400) June 7, 2019
All business at finch farm
— Cal Johnny cal (@johnocallagha11) June 7, 2019
Thanks Ashley Williams for not only stopping me from winning £500 on a bet against United but also for stopping for a picture. Still one of the worst defenders to play for us since alcaraz pic.twitter.com/Lq4qStsUjr
— adamg1878 (@adamsg1878) June 7, 2019
Williams scored that one winner against Arsenal and was really good in his first year but god when the team started to decline he was our worst player most weeks. Sad to see him go but it was necessary.
— Aidan McGunnigal (@AidanMcgunnigal) June 7, 2019
Great news.
— Toffee Cleggy (@zuzino) June 7, 2019
With Phil Jagielka also released and Kurt Zouma back to Chelsea after a successful loan spell, Everton will be looking to secure quality centre-backs this summer, and Director of Football Marcel Brands can be trusted to get things right in the summer transfer window.