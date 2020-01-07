Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react as Celtic eye move for Lewis Gibson

Everton fans react as Celtic eye move for Lewis Gibson

7 January, 2020 Celtic, English Premier League, Everton, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Scottish champions Celtic are monitoring Lewis Gibson’s situation at Everton.

The Bhoys are top of the Scottish Premier League table at the moment but they are expected to face strong competition from rivals Glasgow Rangers this season. The title race is expected to go down to the wire, and the Hoops, as a result, are looking to bolster their squad in January.

Celtic will be an attractive option for the young 19-year-old defender is out of contract at Goodison Park at the end of the season. Everton have held talks over a new deal, but the youngster is looking for assurances regarding his future on Merseyside.

The Bhoys are not alone in the race for his signature. Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar and clubs in Germany are also keen on signing him.

Everton are also lacking depth in defence, but many fans have urged the club on social networking site Twitter to give him a chance in the first team. Gibson is yet to make his first-team debut for the Toffees. Here are some of the selected tweets:

