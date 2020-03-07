Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react as Carlo Ancelotti raves about Dominic Calvert-Lewin

7 March, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Everton confirmed yesterday that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new contract at the club.

The 22-year-old has signed a new five-year deal at the club.

Calvert-Lewin has been in superb form for Everton since Carlo Ancelotti took over. He has scored 15 goals in all competitions, including five goals in his last six games.

Earlier this month, Mason Holgate penned a long-term deal at the club, and now Calvert-Lewin has also committed his future for the Merseyside outfit.

Ancelotti was full of praise for the young striker saying he is a key part of Everton’s future. The Italian also added that Calvert-Lewin has the potential to become “one of the best strikers in Europe”.

The Everton boss, who has won three Champions League title as a manager, has coached many great footballers over the years. And such comments from him will surely boost Calvert-Lewin’s confidence further.

Since Ancelotti became the manager at Everton, no player has scored more top-flight goals than Calvert-Lewin during that period. Many Everton fans are thrilled with Ancelotti’s latest comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:

