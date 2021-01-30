Everton fans react as Carlo Ancelotti provides transfer update

By
John Blake
-

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Bernard and Cenk Tosun are likely to leave the club before Monday’s deadline.

The Italian boss previously suggested that the Toffees won’t be buying any new players this month. However, after today’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United, he has admitted that they will look for potential additions but the club are not ‘desperate’.


Both Bernard and Tosun have struggled for regular game time this season, and they have been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this month.

Many Everton fans feel that losing both of them and not signing a replacement would be a massive error as the squad will be short of attacking options.

Sportslens View 

Bernard, who joined the club in 2018 on a free transfer, is set to join Al-Nasr. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old winger has already agreed personal terms with Al-Nasr, and that negotiation between the two clubs are ongoing at the moment.

He has dropped down the pecking order at the club and has managed only two starts all season. Everton will be hoping to get a fee of around £9-10 million for the winger.

Tosun has been linked with a move to Besiktas this month. The 29-year-old has struggled to break into Ancelotti’s plans and he is keen to join the Turkish Super Lig leaders.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Tosun is also being targeted by CSKA Moscow. In fact, talks have been held between the two clubs over a possible loan deal.