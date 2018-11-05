Everton fans rave about Marcel Brands on Twitter

Everton fans cannot stop raving about Marcel Brands, their director of football.
The former PSV man has done a good job to strengthen the side over the summer and Everton are already reaping the rewards.
The signing of Richarlison especially has worked like a charm. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Everton so far. The likes of Lucas Digne and Bernard have shown a lot of promise as well.
It will be interesting to see if the likes of Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina can now succeed in the Premier League.
The Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Brands and the job he has done since he came in.
Everton have identified some of their key weaknesses and although there is still work to do, they are looking a lot better than last season.
Also, the Everton fans heaped praise on Marco Silva for his coaching. The Toffees faithful believe that teams do not enjoy playing against Everton anymore.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Look at our lineup then and now. Unreal. I love you Marcel Brands https://t.co/gfq4mupzsW
— Garrett (@ParrettGost) November 2, 2018
Its very clever what Marcel Brands and Marco Silva have done this summer.
Its having obvious effects.
We can’t legislate for bad referees gifting opposition teams. But we know Everton should in general turn up. Other teams will hate playing us. Didn’t under previous regimes
— MDamon_toffee (+) (@Everton_Damon) November 4, 2018
Hat doffed to Marcel Brands 🎩 We are not the finished article and we clearly still have some significant weaknesses to address but there is so much more potential and entertainment in this team than last season. 👏🏻
— NeilWinN10 (@DustOnSpaceRock) November 3, 2018
Four genuinely really good football players shifting weight at Woodison. Up Marco Silva, up Marcel Brands and the up the gosh darn Toffees. pic.twitter.com/g2pP2YhDRv
— Charlie Caffery (@CharlieCaffery) November 3, 2018
digne feels like he’s been at the club for years …. zouma has made Keane go from per kroldrup to Dave Watson overnight … Andre Gomes is majestic in the middle of park just glides through games.. and richarlison is still nowhere near his peak.. the marcel brands effect.
— colin morris (@colin0306) November 4, 2018
Totally agree just a pity it was a year later than we should of got him
— Bryan g (@Bryangr73821538) November 4, 2018
Our best signing to date has been Marcel Brands
— Dan EFC 1878 (@Dan_EFC1878) November 3, 2018
The fact that Marcel Brands and Marco Silva were able to ‘balance the squad’ out in one window – is extremely impressive.
They turned a squad that was a complete mess and made it competitive and good to watch.
Well done to them two.
— MDamon_toffee (+) (@Everton_Damon) November 4, 2018