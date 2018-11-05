Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans rave about Marcel Brands on Twitter

Everton fans rave about Marcel Brands on Twitter

5 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton fans cannot stop raving about Marcel Brands, their director of football.

The former PSV man has done a good job to strengthen the side over the summer and Everton are already reaping the rewards.

The signing of Richarlison especially has worked like a charm. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Everton so far. The likes of Lucas Digne and Bernard have shown a lot of promise as well.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina can now succeed in the Premier League.

The Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Brands and the job he has done since he came in.

Everton have identified some of their key weaknesses and although there is still work to do, they are looking a lot better than last season.

Also, the Everton fans heaped praise on Marco Silva for his coaching. The Toffees faithful believe that teams do not enjoy playing against Everton anymore.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

Liam Cooper lavishes praise on Leeds United teammate Stuart Dallas
Smith reveals if he’s happy with Bolasie’s response to being dropped

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com