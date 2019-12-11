Everton eyeing up a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Everton have been linked with a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Swedish forward is currently a free agent after his spell in the MLS ended earlier this year.
According to a Napoli based publication (via Express), Everton want to sign the former Manchester United striker and they have already been in touch with the player’s agent.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join the club this season.
Everton are in desperate need of a quality striker and Ibrahimovic could do a job for them. Despite his age, he is fit enough to be an impact this season.
The report claims that Everton are prepared to make him the highest paid player at the club and they will offer him £3.4million per season until June 2021.
Ibrahimovic did well in the Premier League with Manchester United and he might be tempted to return to a top European league once again before signing off an eventful career.
It will be interesting to see what happens. Everton will have to sort out their managerial situation first.
Silva’s long term replacement is yet to be announced and the likes of Ancelotti have been linked with the job. The Italian worked with Ibrahimovic during his time at Milan and his appointment could help get the deal done.