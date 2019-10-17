Everton eyeing up a move for Unai Nunez

Everton are thought to be keen on the Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez.
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the defender.
Nunez is highly rated in Spain and he would be a solid addition to Silva’s back line.
Everton have struggled at the back and they could do with someone like Nunez.
The 22-year-old is not a regular starter for Bilbao and his suitors might find it easier to tempt him right now.
The defender has a £30million release clause and both clubs can afford to pay that for a quality defender.
The likes of Emery and Silva could help Nunez fulfill his potential and move could be ideal for the player as well.
Both Everton and Arsenal are more ambitious and they have shown that they are willing to spend money and build a side ready to challenge for the top honours.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the player in January. The Toffees are in desperate need of reinforcements and a good defensive addition could give them some much needed confidence boost.