Everton eyeing up a move for Stanislas Lobotka

Everton have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislas Lobotka.
They have sold Idrissa Gueye to PSG this summer and Silva needs to bring in a replacement. The La Liga midfielder had a good season last year and he could be a solid addition to Everton’s midfield.
Lobotka is a good passer and he will be an upgrade on Gueye in that department. He will add calmness and composure to the Everton midfield.
The 24-year-old is thought to be a top target (according to France Football via Liverpool Echo) for the Toffees and they are fans of the Slovakian midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Celta Vigo now.
The Spanish outfit are under no pressure to sell a key player and Everton might have to pay over the odds to secure his services.
Lobotka might relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League and therefore convincing him shouldn’t be too difficult. A move to Everton could increase his wages significantly as well.
It will come down to Celta eventually and Everton should look to make their move soon.
The Toffees are thought to be looking at Jean-Philippe Gbamin as well as a replacement for Gueye.