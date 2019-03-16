Everton eyeing up a move for Nabil Fekir

Everton are apparently interested in signing the Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir as per Calciomercato.
The highly talented Frenchman was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but the deal collapsed eventually.
Fekir has been in outstanding form for Lyon over the last two seasons and he would be an incredible signing for Marco Silva’s side.
The attacking midfielder is a world-class footballer on his day and he could take Everton to a whole new level. His versatility and leadership qualities will be a bonus.
Fekir is very good at set pieces as well and he can add flair, creativity and goals to Silva’s side. Also, his tendency to work hard will improve the Toffees defensively.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can pull it off. The player is nearing the end of his deal and he could be available on a bargain.
Fekir has 12 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for Lyon so far this season.
Everton fans seem very excited with the links and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Cracking player and wouldn’t say no, but it’s not happening. How much were Liverpool gonna sign him for, £50-60m? We’re not paying that for players. And that right there ⬇️ is why it’s bollocks…. pic.twitter.com/ilUxFfHOg7
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) March 16, 2019
Oh my heart 😍
— Evertonian Brasil (@EvertonianBr_) March 16, 2019
We definetly won’t get him but imagine the fume from the reds 😂😂
— 30 (@ftblRichy30EFC) March 15, 2019
Could you imagine the fume 😂😂
— Chris addison (@Addo1878) March 15, 2019
We can dream 🙈
— @ TAXI CLUB FC (@TaxiClubFc) March 15, 2019