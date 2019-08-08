Everton eyeing up a move for Morgan Sanson

Everton are thought to be interested in signing Morgan Sanson.
According to La Provence (via Daily Mercato), the Toffees are seriously interested in signing the Ligue 1 midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull this off before the window closes.
Everton are yet to make an offer for the player and they will have to move quickly if they really want to sign him.
Sanson will a new dimension to Everton’s play with his dribbling and goalscoring. He is also a hardworking player who will provide more defensive cover to the side.
The 24-year-old would certainly improve the Toffees if he joined them.
Everton have already signed Delph, Gomes and Gbamin this summer and another central midfielder would be slightly surprising.
They are better off investing in a centre back and a quality wide player.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few hours.
Everton have the resources to pull this off but they will have to hurry.
It shouldn’t be hard to convince the player to move to the Premier League. They will have to secure an agreement with Marseille first.