Everton eyeing up a move for Mauricio Pochettino

Everton are looking to replace Marco Silva permanently.
According to The Times, Mauricio Pochettino has been identified as a target and an approach has already been made.
The former Tottenham boss was sacked earlier this season after a poor start but his quality is beyond question. If Everton manage to land him, it would be quite a coup for them.
The Argentine took Spurs to a Champions League final last year and he built them into the side they are today.
Marco Silva was given his marching orders after the derby defeat against Liverpool earlier this week. Despite considerable financial backing in the summer, Silva failed to deliver on the pitch with Everton.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Pochettino to take over.
The former Spurs boss is likely to have better offers at his disposal and Everton will have to work very hard to convince him. Pochettino was being linked with the likes of Bayern and Real Madrid not so long ago.
He is a top-class coach who is destined for the top. A move to Everton might not be tempting for him right now.
Having said that, he would be the perfect manager to rebuild Everton once again. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.