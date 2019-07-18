Everton eyeing up a move for Lucas Tousart

Everton are interested in signing Lucas Tousart this summer.
According to Le quotidian du foot, the Toffees have already approached the player’s entourage to find out about his situation.
Apparently, the player could leave the club in order to play regularly.
With the arrivals of Jean Lucas and Thiago Mendes, Tousart has fallen down the pecking order at Lyon.
The report adds that he could replace Idrissa Gueye at Everton. The midfielder is a target for PSG.
It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer for Tousart in the coming days. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder could be a solid addition to Silva’s squad.
He is far from his peak and he will only get better with experience and coaching. Also, he would be the ideal man to replace Gueye because of his age.
The 22-year-old made 20 starts in Ligue 1 last term and if Silva can provide assurances of regular football, convincing him shouldn’t be difficult.
The Premier League is often an attractive proposition for players.
Tousart is a very good tackler and reading of the game is quite impressive as well. He has the tools to adapt to English football and Everton should look to snap him up if Gueye is on his way out.