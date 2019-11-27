Everton eyeing up a move for David Moyes

Everton are eyeing up a move for David Moyes.
Marco Silva has been linked with an exit after a poor start to the season and Daily Mirror are now reporting that Moyes could return to Goodison Park as Silva’s replacement.
Moyes has had a poor career ever since his departure from Everton and it would be an uninspiring appointment from the Toffees.
Everton should look to bring in a talented young manager with fresh ideas. The former Manchester United boss might be a decent addition temporarily and he might be able to steady the ship until the end of the season. However, he is unlikely to take the club forward.
Moshiri has invested a lot of money since taking over and he should look to make the best possible managerial appointment. The likes of Pochettino are available and although it would be tough for Everton to attract someone of that calibre, they should try their best.
Moyes has done well at Everton in the past and the appointment might appease some of the fans. However, it would be a poor move in the long run.
Everton have a talented core of players and they should be ambitious with their choice of manager. Bringing in Moyes would be a mistake right now.