Everton eyeing up a move for Barcelona’s Malcom

Everton are interested in signing the Brazilian winger Malcom in January.
According to Marca, the player is unsettled at Barcelona and the Toffees are prepared to reignite their interest in the player.
Malcom was a target for the Blues in the summer but he chose to sign for the Catalan giants.
So far, he hasn’t had too many opportunities under Valverde. The player wants to stay at Barcelona for now and will reevaluate his future at the end of this season.
The winger has played just five times in La Liga this season and he has had a total of 97 minutes of action.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the player to join. A loan move might be ideal for all parties.
Everton need to improve their attack and Malcom would be a sizeable upgrade on the likes of Walcott. The attack has been a problem area for Everton this season. They have been way too reliant on Richarlison.
Bernard, Richarlison and Malcom could put together an interesting forward line for Marco Silva’s side.
Even if it is a loan deal, the move could transfer Everton in the short term and prove to be a great bargain for the Toffees.