Everton eyeing up a move for Angel Correa

Everton are thought to be interested in signing the Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa this summer.
According to a report from Italy (translated by Sportwitness), Spurs are keen on the player as well.
Correa has fallen down the pecking order at the La Liga club after the arrivals of Morata and Felix. He is expected to leave this summer.
Milan were looking to sign the player but their interest seems to have cooled.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for the Argentine in the coming days.
Correa can play across the front three and he would be a very good addition to Marco Silva’s attack.
He will add pace and flair to the Everton side and improve them going forward.
The Toffees are expected to sign Moise Kean from Juventus and Silva seems determined to improve his attacking options ahead of the new season.
It will be interesting to see where Correa ends up eventually.
A move to Everton could be good for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the Toffees could provide him with that platform next season.
The 24-year-old scored 5 goals for Atletico Madrid last season.