Everton eyeing up a move for Ander Herrera

Everton have been linked with a move for the Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.
According to Le10Sport (report translated by SportWitness), Everton are keeping tabs on the Spaniard.
Herrera’s deal with Manchester United ends in the summer and he could be snapped up for a bargain in January. Alternatively, he could be signed on a free transfer at the end of this season as well.
Either way, it will be a massive bargain if Everton manage to pull the deal off.
Herrera is a good player who will improve Everton in the midfield. Also, his desire and tenacity will inspire others around him.
There is no doubt that it would be a superb move for Marco Silva’s side.
However, if the Spaniard becomes available, Everton won’t be the only club after him. Herrera might have better options abroad as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the end. If Silva manages to make the move happen, it would be a masterstroke from the former Watford boss.
😂
— EFC. shite (@goodisonblue2) January 25, 2019
No
— MTS (@MTSeed88) January 25, 2019
Just no, how many midfielders donee need, same old shit, too many if them and no decent forwards
— Lee (@Crosby71) January 25, 2019
I actually think he’d be a good addition
— Brian Anjo (@Brian_Anjo) January 25, 2019